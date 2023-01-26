Tommy Gun has ‘no regrets’ after drugs denied him big fight

Former two-weight world champion Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen says he does not regret missing out on the big opportunity of probably winning the WBA light heavyweight boxing title against then champion Juergen Braehmer in Germany in March 2016.
Boxing supremo, promoter Rodney Berman, blissfully announced this world boxing match on this day in 2016.
At that time, Oosthuizen, undefeated after 27 fights, held the IBO light heavyweight belt. He had reigned supreme as the super middleweight division champion for three years with 10 successful defences before he moved up to the light heavyweight division.
Trainer Harold Volbrecht was excited about the fight. “Braehmer must know that this isn’t another (former opponent) Andre Thysse,” he said of his ex-fighter who was defeated on points over 12 rounds by Braehmer for the WBC International super middleweight title in 2006.
“He’ll be in the ring with a real fighter. We’re not going to Germany for a points win, we know how tough it is for outsiders to get a win there."
But Oosthuizen’s demons got the better of him. His wayward life of drugs and booze landed him in jail. The fight did not happen.
“I bailed him out of police stations, I got him out of street fights,” said a visibly angry and disappointed Volbrecht after the announcement that the fight was no longer happening.
“My wife Michelle and I feel betrayed, we tried for so long to keep him on the right road. As soon as he comes right, he veers off again. He could have become one of the greatest in South African boxing but wasted everything.”
When contacted for a comment on whether he regrets not taking the fight, Oosthuizen told Sowetan: “No regrets; I was going through a crushing process. It was a wine-making process. God has seasons for everybody’s life.
“If the product was ready for that time to fight Juergen Braehmer, it would not have been as magnificent as it is now. God heals the broken and sinners; I declare supernatural acceleration – end of year – I must be the world champion … but I am still under house arrest.”
Oosthuizen, 34, has already fought and won his three boxing matches, which were staged by his wife, promoter Janie Hebler of 5th Elements.
