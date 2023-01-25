The deal is done and finalised. Ayanda “Fireblows” Ndulani will enjoy territorial advantage when he opposes Mexican Luis Castillo for the rights to challenge WBC mini flyweight champion Panya Pradabsri of the Philippines, promoter Ayanda Matiti has announced.
He said the deal between his Xaba Promotions and BXSTRS Promotions on who will host the fight was finalised last week. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman had given Matiti and Alejandro Brito until the end of this month to reach an agreement, failing which, the fight was to go on purse bids.
“I wanted to make sure that all was well before I could go public,” said Matiti. “I wrote to the WBC president today [Wednesday] and informed him that we, as Xaba Promotions, are going to stage the fight here in South Africa and that was the result of our positive negotiations with the camp of Castillo.”
Ndulani to enjoy home advantage as he faces Mexican foe Castillo
Image: Supplied
Sulaiman, from Mexico, has responded to Matiti in writing. His statement sent through on Wednesday reads: “Thank you very much for the confirmation that you have reached an agreement for the final eliminator between Ayanda Ndulani and Luis Castillo in the straw weight division, This is great moment for boxing in South Africa and we are proud to be sanctioning this important fight, administrative and medical protocols will be sent very soon; we wish you great luck in this promotion.”
Matiti said: “We are elated and extremely excited.”
He said last week that he wanted to do his best to get the rights to stage this fight here so that Ndulani enjoys home advantage. “We have done that, the fight is happening right here," said Matiti. “We made certain concession for this to happen in our country.”
Maiti, who celebrated 15 years in the boxing space as a promoter, added that getting the rights to stage the elimination fight here is good for his establishment, Africa and KZN.
The fight will form part of a three-title championship tournament at the Durban International Convention Centre on February 25. Matiti will make his debut in that province as a boxing promoter. His successful company is based in East London but he has staged fights in other provinces previously.
He said reigning SA junior welterweight king “Prince” Sibusiso Dlomo will make the fourth defence of his national belt against No1 contender Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo. Current junior bantamweight champion Landi “Man Don” Ngexke will also be in action in the IBO Intercontinental title fight against a Filipino foe.
