Mashego aims to turn fortunes of SA boxers around

Veteran boxing ring announcer Sipho Mashego intends to hit the ground running in search for a possible solution to the ancient problem of boxers ending their careers poor.
Mashego has been appointed head of boxing affairs for J4Joy Promotions of prominent businessman Jacob Mnisi. “Some of the boxers, by no means of their own fault, are not self-sufficient and live in poverty like Peter Mathebula, who died without a cent despite being the first black world champion in this country,” he said.
“We, as stakeholders, must mull on how to make the sport get the respect it deserves and also benefit all involved. For me, it's to tap on the expertise and experience of people who are in boxing and map the way for a brighter future.”
Mashego will still continue with his ring announcing. “But in the pursuit of the betterment of sport, we will help create a platform for young aspirant ring announcers,” he said.
Arnold “Squire” Nododile, CEO of J4Joy Promotions, said: “Mashego will handle all our boxing affairs and he will report directly to our general manager Nini Moyo.
“Mashego’s duties include boxers' fight contracts and application for dates with Boxing SA and WBF. He has been very much helpful in many aspects like inviting all the legends that we honoured in our tournament two weeks ago.”
Mashego and many boxing icons, including former WBC super-middleweight champions Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga and Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela were honoured for their contribution and achievement by Mnisi in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.
“Mashego also understands and shares our vision of taking boxing to greater heights,” said Nododile.
