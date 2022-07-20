Tshabalala 'needs four rounds' to figure out plan for Motshani fight

Vus’Umuzi Malinga says four rounds will be enough to give his charge Mpumelelo Tshabalala a clearer idea of what Sikho Motshani has to offer as a fighter.
Tshabalala will make the mandatory defence of his SA junior-flyweight title against Motshani on July 29 in East London. Promoter Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Events will stage the international tournament.
Malinga manages the promising career of 25-year-old Tshabalala who won the national title on March 27 with a fifth-round stoppage of capable veteran Xolisa Magusha.
“We have instilled the discipline and hard work that was taught to us by our father [trainer Jabulani Malinga]; we fought hard [when] we were required to do so and we also boxed if we had to,” said Vus’Umuzi who is the youngest of the three Malinga brothers from Katlehong on the East Rand.
Jabulani’s sons are Peter, Patrick and Vus’Umuzi.
“He taught us that fear must not exist in our vocabulary and indeed feared no-one,” said Vus’Umuzi who ruled the bantamweight division as the national champion.
Peter – the eldest – was the SA, IBO and WBU welterweight champion while Patrick held the SA lightweight belt.
Tshabalala is their cousin. Peter is his coach while Patrick is the trainer.
“We have been getting quality sparring for Mpumi from Jackson Chauke,” Vus’Umuzi said.
Chauke, the SA flyweight champion who is under the guidance of Damien Durandt, will be in action against Mustapha Mkupasi from Tanzania for the ABU flyweight belt at the ESPN Africa tournament at The Galleria in Sandton on July 28.
“We don’t know Motshani at all and that's why we chose Jackson to assist us because he is a top fighter who can adjust to any style. Four rounds will give us a clear idea of what Motshani has to offer.”
The champion and the challenger are evenly matched. Motshani has lost two of his seven fights while Tshabalala has six wins against a loss which Vus’Umuzi still maintains was “robbery” against Siphamandla Baleni in October last year.
Baleni will feature on the same programme when he challenges IBO mini-flyweight holder Ayanda Ndulani.
Tshabalala 'needs four rounds' to figure out plan for Motshani fight
Chauke offers defending champ quality sparring
Image: Mark Andrews
