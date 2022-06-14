Polokwane tourney to have special belt in honour of Peter Mokaba

The family of the late Peter Mokaba will be presented with a specially designed belt by promoter Modipadi Ksagago on June 26 at Meropa Casino in Polokwane where her Mama Rocks Boxing Promotions will stage an international tournament, which will be part of the Youth Month celebrations.

“Yes, I have had a special belt designed and it will be handed over to the family of the late Peter Mokaba on that day,” she said yesterday. “Many people are now aware that Peter boxed as an amateur. We, as the boxing fraternity, believe that we also own part of him.

“So, with this month being dedicated to the youth we felt it is proper not only to remember him as one of the students who became a leader of school boycotts during the 1976 uprisings but to honour him with a boxing belt that will stay in the family forever."

Mokaba, a notable freedom fighter and patriot, died on June 9 2002 at the age of 43. He was an MP and deputy minister in the government of Nelson Mandela.

Kgasago’s tournament will be headlined by a WBF Intercontinental junior middleweight title fight between Khensahosi Makondo and Cristiano Ndombassy from Angola.

Makondo is from Malamulele but is trained in Johannesburg by Nyiko Ndukula and Hlobi Maboko – who restored Makondo’s confidence in the short space of time since they teamed up.

Ndombassy is a capable boxer/fighter who was treated unfairly by authorities in his fight against Roarke Knapp in December. The referee of that fight did not stop the fight after Knapp had been dropped three times in round three.

Said Modipadi: “Shilumane Coaches has committed to provide two busses for fans from Malamulele to support Makondo. Those people will be given a discount of R50 from ticket sales, which range from R150 to R1,000. We are in partnership with Polokwane Municipality.”

She said the mayor of Polokwane John “Mayweather” Mpe would exchange leather with MEC for economic development, enviroment and tourism in Limpopo, Thabo “T-Man” Mokone, in an exhibition bout over four rounds.

Eric Kulani Giyani Nkovani, better known by his stage name "Penny Penny", will perform on the night. “This is our attempt to revive boxing in our province,” she said in her parting shot.