Tshemese takes on Ngxeke in the fight of his life

This week will definitely be the shortest for Lindile Tshemese and if he could, he would delay it because it brings what might be the defining moment of his nine-year-long life as a boxer.

Tshemese, a capable boxer with reasonable power, faces the daunting task of dethroning recently crowned young, fresh and hard-hitting South African junior-bantamweight champion Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke on Saturday.

Tshemese previously held that belt, which he lost in his third defence to Yanga Sigqibo in 2017. He was afforded the opportunity to regain it but his aspirations were shattered by Athenkosi Dumezweni, who stopped him within the scheduled 12-round distance in 2018.

He bounced back to post back-to-back wins to improve his CV, which reads 13 wins, five KOs, three losses and two draws. He then qualified to challenge for the national title but he stepped aside to allow Ngxeke to face Dumezweni.

Ngxeke went into the fight as a dark horse, based on the number of previous fights. But he produced what qualifies as the upset of the year when he savagely knocked out Dumezweni in the ninth round at Sun City in April.

Boxing SA allowed that match-up to happen after the two camps had agreed that the winner will face Tshemese.

Sbongile Matiti’s Zbashy Boxing Promotion will stage Saturday's fight at East London’s ICC Hall.

Ngxeke has six knockouts in eight wins and a draw. He may be a newcomer to the professional ranks but he certainly is destined for greater heights.

The lanky Ngxeke is training in Mdantsane by Ncedo Cecane, who began honing the skills of fighters at the Eyethu Gym of late owner, trainer and promoter Mzimasi Mnguni before going solo.

In the main supporting bout Noxolo Makhanavu and Monalisa Takane will fight for the vacant ABU SADC bantamweight title over 10 rounds.

There will five undercard fights and action will commence at 2pm.