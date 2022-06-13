Boxing SA suspends licences of senior officials amid misconduct allegations

Boxing SA has suspended licences of promoter Tshele Kometsi and manager Michael Sediane.

Kometsi operates under TK Boxing Promotions and he is also chairperson of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association. Sediane manages a number of professional fighters in Johannesburg

A statement sent to Sowetan this afternoon by acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole reads: “Boxing SA hereby announces the suspension of the following licensees: Mr Michael Sediane and Mr Tshele Kometsi.

“Mr Kometsi is already appearing before a disciplinary committee of Boxing SA and his hearing will resume later this month

“Mr Sediane, in an accident witnessed live on television, assaulted a boxer and will be appearing before a disciplinary committee of Boxing SA in due course

“Boxing SA wishes to commend their licensees who are doing everything in their powers to enhance the integrity of the sport. It further wishes to advise that those licensees who, for some reason, do not want to conform to the expectation of being exemplary to others, will find themselves facing a disciplinary hearing.

“In this regard, we advise that Boxing SA is currently investigating allegations against other licensees and of those whose allegations are found to be credible, will be subjected to a disciplinary charge.”