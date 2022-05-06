Dlomo upbeat on defence of his title

Lightning never strikes the same place twice. This is a common phrase you’ve probably heard before, and it is often used to reassure someone that whatever bad or good thing happens, it won’t happen again.

But Sibusiso Dlomo says times have changed and that some of the old proverbs are extinct. He said that will be proven on Sunday when he defeats Xolani Mcotheli in what will be his second victory against the same foe he dethroned as the SA junior welterweight champion in March last year.

Dlomo, from Soweto, said Mcotheli will go back home to the Eastern Cape empty-handed. “That is how he would have arrived here in Johannesburg this week,” said the defending champion who will be vying for the second defence. Interestingly, Dlomo’s first defence against Siseko Makeleni took place at the same venue for his Sunday afternoon fight.

“I expect a very tough fight; this guy wants to make sure that he does not lose to me again. That also motivates me to want to beat him again,” said Dlomo who named SA junior lightweight champion Sibusiso Zingange as the man who gave him quality sparring .

Zingange is working hard in the gym preparing for his defence against Lunga Stemela in the main bout of The Walt Disney Company Africa's tournament at The Galleria in Sandton on May 26.

The main supporting bout to the second instalment of Dlomo and Mcotheli looks good. Prince Ndlovu will welcome Siphosethu Mvula from Duncan Village in a non-title fight over eight rounds in the lightweight division. There will be more undercards fight and action is expected to commence at 2pm.