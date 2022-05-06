×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Dlomo upbeat on defence of his title

Champ expects tough fight with Mcotheli

06 May 2022 - 07:52
Prince Dlomo lands a punch to Xolani Ndongeni during Jnr Welterweight at Klipspruit Sports Centre,Soweto.
Prince Dlomo lands a punch to Xolani Ndongeni during Jnr Welterweight at Klipspruit Sports Centre,Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Lightning never strikes the same place twice. This is a common phrase you’ve probably heard before, and it is often used to reassure someone that whatever bad or good thing happens, it won’t happen again.

But Sibusiso Dlomo says times have changed and that some of the old proverbs are extinct. He said that will be proven on Sunday when he defeats Xolani Mcotheli in what will be his second victory against the same foe he dethroned as the SA junior welterweight champion in March last year.

Dlomo, from Soweto, said  Mcotheli will go back home to the Eastern Cape empty-handed. “That is how he would have arrived here in Johannesburg this week,” said the defending champion who will be vying for the second defence. Interestingly, Dlomo’s first defence against Siseko Makeleni took place at the same venue for his Sunday afternoon fight.

“I expect a very tough fight; this guy wants to make sure that he does not lose to me again. That also motivates me to want to beat him again,” said Dlomo who named SA junior lightweight champion Sibusiso Zingange as the man who gave him quality sparring .

Zingange is working hard in the gym preparing for his defence against Lunga Stemela in the main bout of The Walt Disney Company Africa's tournament at The Galleria in Sandton on May 26.

The main supporting bout to the second instalment of Dlomo and Mcotheli looks good. Prince Ndlovu will welcome Siphosethu Mvula from Duncan Village in a non-title fight over eight rounds in the lightweight division. There will be more undercards fight and action is expected to commence at 2pm.

Lamati awaits WBC nod for Africa belt

Representatives of the recently launched WBC SA, Larry Weinstein and Alan Norman, are patiently waiting for the head office of the WBC in Mexico to ...
Sport
1 hour ago

'Mbusi is strong, taller and beatable'

It will be an honour for Mawande Mbusi to lose to him in their six-rounder, Joshua “TKO” Studdard, the assertive boxer from Sophiatown, boasted ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bopape pride of Alexandra as he bags middleweight belt

Before Bopape dethroned Nkululeko Mhlongo via an 11th round knockout on Friday evening, Alexandra had not had a national champion for over 30 years.
Sport
2 days ago

I have unfinished business with Dlomo, Mcotheli warns

Xolani Mcotheli challenges Prince Dlomo at Booysens Gym on Sunday for the SA junior-welterweight title that Mcotheli lost to Dlomo in March last ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...