Boxing

Mhlongo vows to discipline Bopape in the ring

Veteran fighter says boxer will pay for his utterances in the media

29 April 2022 - 13:44

The antagonism between adversaries Nkululeko Mhlongo and John Bopape, especially from Mhlongo, is scary.

The 40-year-old warrior from Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal was spitting fire during an interview on Thursday about his eagerly awaited rematch with the man from Alexandra who defeated him on points in their first fight – a non-title match in Durban last year...

