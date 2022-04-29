Mhlongo vows to discipline Bopape in the ring

Veteran fighter says boxer will pay for his utterances in the media

The antagonism between adversaries Nkululeko Mhlongo and John Bopape, especially from Mhlongo, is scary.



The 40-year-old warrior from Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal was spitting fire during an interview on Thursday about his eagerly awaited rematch with the man from Alexandra who defeated him on points in their first fight – a non-title match in Durban last year...