Jackson is a confident, decent fighter – Makondo
Boxer dismisses talk that fight is a mismatch
It is unclear if Khensahosi Makondo is being modest or genuine when he says he does not endorse the opinion from the general fight public that his fight against newcomer Jackson Kaptein is a mismatch.
They will exchange leather over eight rounds at Dr Molemela Indoor Centre in Mangaung, Free State on Friday night. This tournament will be jointly organised by promoter Lebo Mahoko and the Free State government...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.