Boxing

Jackson is a confident, decent fighter – Makondo

Boxer dismisses talk that fight is a mismatch

28 April 2022 - 09:11

It is unclear if Khensahosi Makondo is being modest or genuine when he says he does not endorse the opinion from the general fight public that his fight against newcomer Jackson Kaptein is a mismatch.

They will exchange leather over eight rounds at Dr Molemela Indoor Centre in Mangaung, Free State on Friday night. This tournament will be jointly organised by promoter Lebo Mahoko and the Free State government...

