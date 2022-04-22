The day Berman proved to be among boxing's heavy hitters

Today marks 21 years since SA proved to be a global player in hosting “A” list sporting events.

Against all odds, this country held a successful world heavyweight championship fight in 2001 at Carnival City in Brakpan.

Then best heavyweight world champion Lennox “The Lion” Lewis lost the WBC, IBF and IBO titles to fellow American Hasim “The Rock” Rahman via a fifth round knockout in front of a bewildered capacity crowd of 5,000 at the Big Top Arena.

It commenced at 5am. That was because organisers Rodney Berman and Cedrick Kushner had to cater for the American public.

When Berman made the announcement of this fight, the response from many parts of the world was very negative. They asked many questions about Lewis’ decision to accept a fight in Africa, but the most questions asked were will SA provide appropriate accommodation for the global star and will he survive crime in the country?

Lewis chose Kopanong Hotel and Conference Centre in Benoni; he was so free in that he and then President Thabo Mbeki joined mourners attending the cleansing and wreath-laying ceremony for the 43 people who were crushed to death during the stampede at Ellis Park Stadium on April 15 2001.

Lewis and his team, headed by trainer Emmanuel Steward, flew into Johannesburg from the US with less than two weeks to go before the fight.

Local doctors – who examined Lewis – diagnosed him with extreme jet lag on his arrival.

Rahman, whose career was guided by manager Stan Hoffman, spent almost a month here and was trained by Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt. Backed up against the ropes as he looked to preserve energy in the final minute of the fifth round, Lewis dropped his guard, and Rahman unleashed a looping right that landed flush on his Lewis’ chin. The well-executed blow put Lewis on the canvas and he was counted out by referee Daniel van der Wiele.

It was his second defeat as a professional.

Rahman’s knockout win in that once busy Brakpan venue 21 years ago was one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. The fight was dubbed “Thunder in Africa”.