Kungwane hoping to bring Sun City vibe to Orlando

The recent hyped up and successful celebrity boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Anga Makubalo at Sun City made fans and the board members of Boxing SA see the future of the sport through rose-tinted glasses.

Their optimism is based on the attitude of some 3,000 fans who attended the fight.

The feeling was that people still love boxing and all they need is for it to be spiced up. Promoter Joyce Kungwane, whose TLB Promotion was behind the unforgettable evening, is back in action on Sunday but this time she has left out celebrities and instead focused on hard-core boxing, which is a test of the fans' passion for the sport.

The seven-bout tournament at Orlando Communal Hall in Orlando East will be headlined by an ABU welterweight title fight between local lad Onke Duku and Henqriques Lando from Angola.

Another local fighter, Thabang Ramagole, will take on Tisetso Modisadife in an eight-rounder that he can't afford to lose or he can kiss the chance to challenge SA flyweight champ Jackson Chauke goodbye. Ramagole is the No 1 challenger for that belt.

The careers of Ramagole and Duku are guided by Ramagole’s father Lucky Ramagole at a gym that is a stone's throw from the once-popular Jake swimming pool in Orlando.

Kungwane has made a plea to the fans to attend.

“We can bring the electrifying Sun City vibe to Orlando Communal Hall,” she said.

“They demanded the fight between Thabang and Tisetso Modisadife. There was huge interest in Onke fighting Tsiko Mulovhedzi, who was replaced with Lando from Angola. We have delivered so I urge fans to show their part.”

Ringside tickets are selling for R300 at Computicket and general seats for R100.

Kungwane has included Emmany Kalombo in her bill. The SA-based Congolese who is trained by Damien Durandt is making a comeback after a defeat in April last year brought to an end a run of 14 straight wins by knockout. He will be involved in a six-rounder with Chikondi Makasa from Malawi.