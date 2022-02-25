Boxing

Magudulela optimistic his maiden tourney will go well

Promoter wants to honour his late father

25 February 2022 - 08:20
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SERGIY TRYAPITSYN

New boxing promoter Zwilenkosi Magudulela has assured fans that his maiden tournament as a promoter on Saturday is going to be a perfect one deserving the honour of his father, the late Thulani Magudulela.

It will take place at KwaNongoma Multipurpose Hall where Thulani had intended to stage his tournament on February 16. But he succumbed to Covid-19.

Mlungisi Dube, Boxing SA's manager for KwaZulu-Natal, will be tournament supervisor. Action will begin at 1pm with a 12-rounder for the vacant WBF All Africa welterweight title between Khumbulani Mdletshe and Lybon Ntshani headlining the bill.

Zwilenkosi had been a trainer before the passing of his father, who promoted under the banner of Ludonga Boxing Promotions.

Now a Boxing SA licensed promoter, Zwilenkosi will make his first foray into the promotion of fights. His tournament was supposed to have happened last week but was postponed to this weekend due to a failure to comply with BSA regulations.

“Everything has been sorted out,” he assured. “As much as I was disturbed by the postponement last week, what matters now is that it is going ahead and it will be a very good one. I am very nervous and excited at the same time. I am banking on my father’s spirits to guide me.

“I want to pay tribute to the office of Zululand district municipality mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi for being helpful every step of the way.”

Some of the fighters that Zwilenkosi trained include former SA heavyweight champ Wiseman Dlomo and retired national middleweight champion Christopher Buthelezi. Zwilenkosi’s role as a trainer has since been taken over by his former fighter Sizwe Mtshali, who will be barking instructions in Mdletshe's corner. 

