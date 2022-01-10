Nyangani ready to slug it out with Okolo

While the British Boxing Board of Control has suspended tournaments under its jurisdiction for the month of January due to growing positive cases of Covid-19, Boxing SA will have its first tournament on January 27.

It is scheduled to take place in Paulshof, Johannesburg. The tournament – to be headlined by a 12-rounder between SA mini-flyweight champion Bangile “Showtime” Nyangani and mandatory challenger Thembelani Okolo, will be organised by the Walt Disney Company Africa under the stewardship of Sifiso Shongwe.

The card will mark a first for Shongwe, whose seven-bout bill will be televised by ESPN Africa (DStv 218, Starsat 248), South America as well as several broadcast partners across the globe. Shongwe said they had planned for 12 tournaments in SA this year.

Kyle de Klerk, Walt Disney Company Africa director of sport, said: “We want to give local and African boxers a platform to be seen internationally. That is our intention. We want give them as much exposure as possible so that their talent can be seen by a global audience. We are excited about the upcoming ESPN Africa boxing tournaments set to take place on the last Thursday of every month from January 27.

“For the first time on ESPN there will be an SA title on our show. In our main event Bangile Nyangani will make his first SA title defence against Thembelani Okolo. The rest of the card features well-matched bouts which aim to keep audiences entertained and on the edge of their seats.”

Boxing SA’s sanctioning committee has already received the proposed bill for scrutiny. Nyangani, from Mthatha, won the national title in July in East London, where the Johannesburg-based 21-year-old fighter dethroned Siyakholwa Kuse on points.