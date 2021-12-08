Kungwane chilled despite Tete’s about-turn

Despite being dumped unceremoniously by Zolani Tete, Joyce Kungwane is going ahead with her international boxing tournament on Saturday.

It was confirmed in a briefing last month that Tete was to make his comeback in the main event of TLB’s “Return of the big Guns” tournament at Ingwenyama Sports Resort in White River, Mpumalanga, on Saturday. He was to face Jelbirt Gomera of the Philippines in a non-title junior-featherweight fight.

But a few days after the briefing Tete’s manager Mlandeli Tengimfene and promoter Tshele Kometsi announced that the hard-hitting left-hander would feature in the Gauteng Boxing Promotion Association’s bill at Booysens Gym on Sunday against Mustafa Ally Said from Tanzania over 10 rounds.

Said Kungwane yesterday: “I was disappointed [that Tete pulled out] but business-wise I am not affected because my tournament was never about Tete. That is why I am continuing with it. One thing must be clear, they approached me to include Tete in my tournament. That is why I am able to continue with my plan without Tete. I am excited and looking forward to ending the year with a bang.”

Kungwane paid tribute to the management of Chris Thompson for being available at short notice. Thompson, who is trained by Shannon Strydom, will headline the tournament in an ABU heavyweight title fight against Namibian Vikapita Meroro.

“I also want to thank the Mpumalanga department of culture, sports and recreation for their continued support. I wish all the boxers good health during these trying times where some fights have been called off due to the boxers testing positive for Covid-19,” said Kungwane, whose tournament planned for November 28 was cancelled because of positive cases.

Thompson was initially pencilled down to welcome Sami Adballa but the Egyptian pulled out after his country banned direct flights to SA to combat the new Covid-19 variant.

The main supporting bout features Xolisani Ndongeni in a non-title fight over 10 rounds against Israel Kammwamba from Malawi while recently crowned WBF International junior-featherweight champion Thato Bonokoane will welcome Said Hassan of Tanzania in a non-title fight.

Thabang Ramagole gets the opportunity to avenge his loss in 2017 to Mpho Seforo. Ramagole last fought in 2019 while Seforo is coming off a stoppage win over Mogale Molefe in March. Bukiwe Nonina and Zimbabwean Chiedza Homakoma will feature in another non-title fight with Arnel Lubisi taking on Mandla Simanga over six rounds in the bantamweight division.

Action will begin at 2pm.