Fortuin pummels Miller to silence doubters

Trainer Harry Ramogoadi was smiling from ear to ear when approached for comment after the second meeting. “I am glad that we put this matter to bed,” he said. “We can now say we beat her fair and square and we can only get better from here. The approach was different and Sharadene applied the things we worked on.”

He gave credit to Miller for her efforts. “Miller was always going to bring the heat but we extinguished all that fire,” said Ramogoadi. “I went to her to find out how she felt and she accepted defeat; even her trainer [Lucky Ramagole], for whom I have utmost respect, had no complaints.” Fortuin – who has previously held three IBO belts – improved to 13 wins against one loss and a draw, while Miller suffered her 12th defeat against five wins and three draws.

Other results in the women-only tournament:

Razel Mohammed beat Lilian Molala on points over four rounds

Asandiswa Nxokwana beat Gabisile Tshabalala on points over eight rounds

Bathabile Zqibu beat Nozi Dube on points over six rounds.

Ntomboqala Ntolashe beat Raider Muleba on points over six rounds

Owethu Rula beat Emihle Ntunja on points over four rounds