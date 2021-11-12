Home defeat against Dlomo a painful memory for Ndongeni

Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni is still bleeding from the wound inflicted on him in the defeat by unfancied Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo, who knocked him out in the seventh round on October 17 last year.

This emerged this week during an exclusive interview with Ndongeni ahead of his 10-rounder with Sonny Katiandagho from the Philippines in TLB Promotion’s event at eMnotweni Casino in Mpumalanga on December 11.

The former world champion from kwaBhaca had been undefeated in a local ring since his first pro boxing match in 2010. Ndongeni’s first loss after 25 straight wins was in the US in 2019 against Devin Haney.

Ndongeni has already redeemed himself with two consecutive knockouts, and in the process he picked up the WBA Pan African junior-welterweight belt, but the scar caused by the loss to Dlomo refuses to fade.

Ndongeni – now based in Johannesburg – said: “I have been dropped before by Wandile Mseleku and Patrick Malinga who hurt me badly but I got up and defeated them. I then got dropped by Prince and I was counted out. That hurt me so bad. Defeat is acceptable but to lose my first fight at home where I have defeated some big names like that can’t just go away, it's sad.”

The former SA and WBF International junior-lightweight, SA, IBO International, WBA Pan African, IBO and WBF lightweight holder views his upcoming 10-rounder as another baby step towards healing.

“I appreciate the way how Joyce Kungwane [promoter] is guiding my career. We are stepping up now after knocking out two Malawians. I still have four years in this game, so there is no rush for titles,” he said, adding that he watched Katiandagho sparring with homeboy Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

“He is good; it is going to be a big and tough fight but I will be ready for anything that he brings to the fight.” Meanwhile, Ndongeni’s tormentor Dlomo takes on WBA Intercontinental champion Yauheni Dauhaliavets in a non-title 10-rounder in Russia tomorrow.

Dauhaliaves is a stubborn Belarusian who boasts a stoppage win over ring veteran and former multiple international champion Koos “The Great Last Warrior” Sibiya. Dauhaliavets is undefeated after six fights while the Charity Mukondeleli-trained Dlomo – a national junior-welterweight title-holder – has 10 wins against 11 losses.