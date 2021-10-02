BSA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo quits
Cindy Nkomo has resigned from both her positions as Boxing SA’s director of operations and acting CEO.
Nkomo dropped the bombshell news on Thursday. This comes at a time when the fight fraternity was rallying behind Boxing SA for supporting promoters about the South African championship belt...
