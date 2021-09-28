Nathan not happy with scoring in Kurnet's loss to Gingqi

Dlomo’s title defence also tainted by controversy

Never mind the result in some of the fights that took place at Booysens Hall on Sunday afternoon, especially the 12-rounder between newly crowned SA featherweight champion Asanda Gingqi and Adbulaziz “Arabian Knight” Kurnet, the truth is that the sport of boxing was the ultimate winner.



The tournament – an eight-bout card evenly matched by Abbey Mnisi – was promoted by the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association...