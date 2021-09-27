Joshua dethroned by Usyk in unified heavyweight bout

South Africans retain their belts in separate fights

While the world of Englishman Anthony Joshua crumbled when he was dethroned as the unified WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in London, two South Africans seized domestic titles, with a female champion also retaining her belt in two separate tournaments this weekend.



Scores in the heavyweight championship were 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 all for Usyk – the former undisputed cruiserweight champion – who boasts victories over Daniel Bruwer, Danie Venter, Johnny Muller and Thabiso Mchunu. Usyk remains undefeated after 19 fights while Joshua suffered his second defeat against 24 victories...