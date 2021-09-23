Kunert can fulfil his jailhouse promise

Former convict to fight for vacant SA featherweight title

Winning the SA boxing championship belt on Sunday afternoon will fulfil the commitment made by Abdzul-Aziz Kunert in 2014, when he walked out of Drakenstein correctional centre, formerly Victor Verster prison, where the former gang member had spent three years of his 12-year jail term for murder.



Kunert had already tested his strength and capabilities as a fighter by winning an amateur boxing tournament inside the prison walls. It was organised by veteran trainer Emil Brice...