Kometsi excited to see boxing back on TV

Promoter promises quality content

07 September 2021 - 08:33
Boxing promoter Tshele Kometsi, chairperson of the GPBA.
Image: Supplied

The recent return of live boxing on SABC has brought some spark to the sport and chairman of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA), Tshele Kometsi, says they are looking forward to giving the national broadcaster and viewers a quality product.

“We are over the moon and the fact that Sunday has been chosen as the day allocated for action and also that starting time will be 2pm,” he said. “It was a norm that boxing will be live on television just after football on Sundays, and that is why the sport was so big and fighters of yesteryear were so popular. This arrangement will make it possible for promoters to reshape the dented image of boxing while assisting boxers in terms of popularity."

Two tournaments have already enjoyed this publicity. But it is unclear if the arrangement is permanent. Kometsi announced yesterday that his association's tournament – scheduled for September 26 at Booysens Hall – will also be aired live by the national broadcaster on Sport Channel on Openview 124.

The likes of Jacob Matlala, Gregory Clark, Brian Mitchell and other old time greats were easily recognisable due to the TV arrangement. “Many current SA and world champions we produced in the last two decades are not known because there was nothing on television,” said Kometsi.

The blackout began around 2010 and the explanation was that the focus was on the Fifa World Cup but it went on until 2015. Live broadcast was brought back that year but on Fridays at 10pm. That slot was very late. Some tournaments would go on until after midnight and the targeted audience – the youth – would miss action.

Two national titles will be up for grabs on September 16.

Topping the bill will be the junior welterweight clash between holder “Prince” Dlomo and Siseko Makeleni while Abdulaziz Kunert and Asanda Gingqi will meet in the main supporting bout for the SA featherweight vacant title.

Kometsi urged boxers to go for vaccinations. “We don’t want to see bouts drop because of Covid-19 positive cases.”

