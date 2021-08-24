BSA explains why it won't reinstate Ngebinyana
Boxer had 'voluntarily' vacated title
Sabelo Ngebinyana’s request to Boxing SA for reinstatement as the SA junior-bantamweight champion was unsuccessful, the regulator has confirmed.
Boxing SA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo made it clear yesterday that they have already written an official letter to the boxer and his trainer...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.