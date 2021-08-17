Give judges platform to explain their decisions
Clarity needed in controversial Fortuin v Miller bout
Boxing SA should consider allowing interviews with ring officials, specifically judges, especially when there is a situation that requires clarity on their conduct.
These men and women of high nobility could be willing to make their point through in order to dispel the assumption that some of them go into particular fights with their minds already made up on who should win a fight...
