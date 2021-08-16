The Rose of Soweto punts life cover for boxers
Claims some families can’t afford dignified send-off
Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela says Covid-19 lockdown regulations, which have limited attendance at funerals to 50 mourners, have had a negative effect on the boxing fraternity.
This has seen colleagues unable to bury their departed peers, Thobela says...
