Boxing

Boxers who fought in Russia in hot water

BSA did not approve Jelwane and Ngebinyane fights

13 August 2021 - 08:30
BSA's acting CEO Cindy Nkomo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Boxers Sihle Jelwane and Sabelo Ngebinyane could be in hot soup with Boxing SA for fighting in Russia last weekend without getting permission from BSA. 

Rofhiwa Maemu, the professional boxer who is understood to have manned the corners of the two boxers, will also have to answer to the boxing mother body.

Maemu transgressed the laws governing boxing three times this year by going to fight in Russia without official authorisation from BSA.

Boxing SA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo told Sowetan: “BSA was not aware of these boxers having fights in Russia simply because the process of requesting authorisation for participating in fights overseas was not followed, therefore no clearance was issued. The issue of boxers continuing to defy regulations has far-reaching impact. It is not just simply about not following the prescripts of the regulations but is also about the safety.”

Nkomo added: “We had similar instances  in 2019 and we have, on numerous occasions, tried to address this matter but it still continues. Having received official notification of their participation, the first thing is to write to the promoter in Russia and request clarity on how these boxers were allowed to fight without proper documents. And we will also be writing to the boxers individually to account. Any actions following that will be guided by responses.”

The Boxing SA Act No 11 of 2001 stipulates that any boxer who wishes to fight abroad shall, either personally or through his or her agent or manager, apply in writing to Boxing SA, at least 21 days before his or her proposed departure from SA, for authorisation to do so.

