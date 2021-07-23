Magwaza v Siyo tops commemoration tourney bill

The three-year, multimillion-rand commitment by the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) municipality in Gqeberha to the local promoters association in the Eastern Cape should motivate provincial and national government departments to support boxing stakeholders in their attempts to rebuild the sport.

Mayor Nqaba Bhanqa and his committee approved a new partnership in May with the Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters Association (NMBPA). Bhanqa and company provided R5m with the aim of providing young graduates from open boxing, formerly known as amateur boxing, opportunities to grow while bringing boxing’s glory days back to the region.

The NMBPA is not a Boxing SA-licensed entity but comprises registered BSA licensees. They then chose Mbulelo Mfama to organise what they termed the “Youth Day Commemoration” tournament that will take place at Nangoza Jebe Hall on Sunday.

Topping the bill will be a 12-rounder for the vacant WBF Africa bantamweight title between defending champion Sanele Magwaza from Gqeberha and challenger Luzuko Siyo from Mdansane. Thembelani Okolo from Gqeberha will put his WBF International straw weight title on the line against Phumlani Maloni from Grahamstown. Their fight will be over 12 rounds.

Local girl Nozipho Bell will attempt to regain the SA junior-lightweight title that is now vacant. Bell, who defended successfully three times, forfeited the domestic belt after failing in her attempt to win the IBO belt in the Netherlands. She will oppose Ntombiyokuqala Ntolashe from Cape Town over 10 rounds. Action in the seven-bout card will begin at 1pm.

NMBPA secretary Sibongile Kebe said they are delighted with the consistent support of the municipality. “This will assist in our attempt to revive boxing and we are elated that our municipality has come on board,” he said.