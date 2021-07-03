Former IBF champion Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba has died

Covid-19 has claimed the precious life of SA’s old-time boxing great Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba who passed away on Friday night.

The soft-spoken yet straight-talking former SA junior featherweight, WBU bantamweight and IBF junior featherweight champion had been ill for a week...