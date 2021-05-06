Hlatshwayo's victory against Makaringe 14 years ago a bittersweet one

'Joe was my senior and we shared moments'

It’s 14 years this month since Isaac “The Angel” Hlatshwayo – a rural boy from Shisasi Village in Malamulele – confirmed his greatness as a pugilist when he won his second IBO boxing title.



But that bittersweet victory still haunts Hlatshwayo and he says it did not make him proud because he defeated his former stable mate in the amateur ranks – Joseph “Smokin’ Joe” Makaringe, who Hlatshwayo described yesterday as a “big brother”...