IBO justifies green light for Ndulani's challenge of Joyi

US-based body continues to show love for SA boxers

The International Boxing Organisation (IBO) – the international sanctioning body most keen to give South African boxers opportunities – has justified the authorisation of Ayanda “Fireballa” Ndulani to challenge IBO mini-flyweight champion Nkosinathi “Mabere” Joyi when Ndulani is not in the April’s list of its top 100-rated boxers.



The fight will take place at East London’s ICC Hall on May 22...