IBO justifies green light for Ndulani's challenge of Joyi
US-based body continues to show love for SA boxers
The International Boxing Organisation (IBO) – the international sanctioning body most keen to give South African boxers opportunities – has justified the authorisation of Ayanda “Fireballa” Ndulani to challenge IBO mini-flyweight champion Nkosinathi “Mabere” Joyi when Ndulani is not in the April’s list of its top 100-rated boxers.
The fight will take place at East London’s ICC Hall on May 22...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.