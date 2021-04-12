'Madala' Chauke promises to floor novice Ntwanambi

The match-up between Jackson Chauke and Luyanda Ntwanambi – scheduled for April 24 – has become so educational that even experts have not been able to tell if experience is superior than talent.

Instead, pundits have eventually agreed that they will not agree on the matter, leaving the two principals to provide answers when they collide for Chauke’s SA flyweight title. Lesser known WBO Global belt has been added, which means the winner will walk away with two belts.

The fact that experts are unable to predict this one out is exactly what has made this fight interesting.

Chauke is a former Beijing Olympian who holds the SA and WBC International titles in the flyweight division, where he won silver medals at the 2006 Commonwealth games and 2007 All Africa Games before turning professional in 2008. To date the 35-year-old former WBF International champion from Tembisa has boxed 104 rounds in 21 fights in the pro ranks.

Trained by Damien Durandt, Chauke has fought against some recognisable names in the business and the list includes Fikile Mlonyeni and Thabang Ramagole. Chauke has recorded 14 knockouts but he has not fought since April 2019 when he captured the WBC International belt.

On other hand, Ntwanambi is a 22-year-old upstart of seven pro fights with no loss. The youngster – who is trained in Duncan Village by Ben Mtyaliselo – had about 20 fights in the amateur ranks and did not reach the championship. He began his career with Mtyaliselo at the age of 8, stopped fighting and came back at the age of 16. They have been together since.

Ntwanambi has boxed 42 rounds in the paying ranks and has been involved in one 10-rounder, a topsy-turvy competition against Mlonyeni, which Ntwanambi eventually won on points for the WBO Africa belt in September 2019. That was Ntwanambi’s last fight. He’s got great talent.

Chauke predicted a stoppage win.

“I have been called madala (old man) and I don’t dispute that, but one thing is for sure; I am going to teach that boy respect,” said 35-year-old Chauke. “I had eight weeks of training, so there will be no excuses. I am fit and I predict a stoppage. There is no flyweight (except for IBF champ Moruti Mthalane) that can do anything to me locally.”