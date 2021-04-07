Champion fighters are not made from fancy boxing gyms

Trainers Cengani, Njekanye prefer training in classrooms

Kholisile “Kay Cee” Cengani has echoed the sentiments made years ago by old-time great boxing trainer Isaac Sithi, who stated that real champions come from a dungeon – a room or a cell in which prisoners are held, especially underground.



The bespectacled Sithi honed the skills of a number of boxers, including Jacob “Dancing Shoes” Morake who was a prominent member of the Golden City gym inside Jabulani Hostel in Soweto...