Champion fighters are not made from fancy boxing gyms
Trainers Cengani, Njekanye prefer training in classrooms
Kholisile “Kay Cee” Cengani has echoed the sentiments made years ago by old-time great boxing trainer Isaac Sithi, who stated that real champions come from a dungeon – a room or a cell in which prisoners are held, especially underground.
The bespectacled Sithi honed the skills of a number of boxers, including Jacob “Dancing Shoes” Morake who was a prominent member of the Golden City gym inside Jabulani Hostel in Soweto...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.