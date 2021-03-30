Flyweight champ ready for Briton Edwards
Age just a number for ringwise Mthalane
Veteran Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane has warned opponents saying he has overstayed his welcome in the boxing ring that they are still to experience difficulty in annexing the IBF flyweight belt from his grasp.
“I turn 39 in June and some of these young fighters say I am old. The fact is I am still in the game and my warning is that they are still going to fall if they think my age determines my performance,” warned Mthalane who will defend against overmatched Englishman Sunny Edwards in the UK on April 30. ..
