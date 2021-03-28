Three-day meeting convened for renewal and single vision

Boxing officials vow to renew the sport

Too much damage has been done, wittingly or unwittingly, to the noble art of boxing in SA, tainting its image to the point that local boxers’ dreams of national titles have became nightmares.



The story sold to them is that it is better to win any of the Pan African, continental and intercontinental boxing titles than damage their careers by capturing SA titles, which have in recent years been unofficially declared worthless...