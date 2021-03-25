Boxing SA instructs Dlomo to defend title within 90 days

Newly crowned SA junior welterweight champion Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo – the only national boxing champion from Soweto currently – has been instructed by Boxing SA (BSA) sanctioning committee to defend against Siseko Makeleni within 90 days.

This was the unanimous decision by the sanctioning committee last week before giving a go-ahead for the proposal that Xolani “Tiger” Mcotheli put the domestic belt on line against Dlomo in Mohlakeng on Saturday night. Dlomo, rated No 3, dethroned Mcotheli on points.

But Dlomo from Mzimhlophe did not qualify to challenge for the national title. That was because the talented boxer, who is trained by retired pro-boxer Charity Mukondeleli, had not fought three fights in the weight division. He moved up from the lightweight class where Dlomo, who is originally from Pietermaritzburg, failed to win the national title from champion Thompson Mokwana in 2017.

BSA sanctioning committee chairman Sakhiwo Sodo – who is also a BSA board member – explained : “We agreed to allow Prince Dlomo to fight for the title with the condition that the winner must defend against Siseko Makeleni within 90 days as he is currently the No 1 contender.”

The office of the acting CEO has already informed Dlomo in writing. The letter reads: “I write to you as the newly crowned South African junior welterweight champion and congratulate you on this achievement. As a South African champion, you will periodically be required to defend the SA title against boxers rated in the Boxing SA’s ratings list and therefore as BSA we want to ensure that you are familiar with the prescripts of the Boxing Regulations related to title defences and to ensure that you are aware of your current defence status.

“With directive from the BSA sanctioning committee, you are hereby notified that your next defence will be against the current number one-rated boxer in the SA junior welterweight division, i.e. Siseko Makeleni. You are expected to make the defence within ninety (90) days from the day following the win. In the meantime, please enjoy this gallant achievement champ.”