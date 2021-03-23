Jailed Silverman's dream of becoming SA champ is still alive

Jailed welterweight boxing prospect Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman say his dream of becoming a champion has fuelled him to continue training hard even when he is doing that under very difficult condition at Leeuwkop Medium C Correctional Services.

He is serving a five-year jail term for attempted murder. Silverman was found guilty in 2018.

Silverman adds that he is counting months before he regains his freedom. Speaking to Sowetan through the prison’s phone, he says: “I am superfit, although one thing is missing is sparring. Credit to go to the head of prison for his support in making sure I am still able to push hard towards achieving my dream which is to be a boxing champion. Thulani Mbenge [SA welterweight champ] must enjoy his reign while it lasts.”

Silverman adds: “I still live boxing. Part of my programme here as a personal trainer to some inmates is to change lives.” He says one of his proteges is popular kwaito star Sibusiso “Bricks” Ndlovu, who is serving 15 years for rape. “He really loves training and he looks very good, both physically and mentally,” says Silverman whose last ring appearance was a in 2017 when he pulverised Zenzele Ntanzi into submission in two rounds on September 3.

Silverman has actually promised to cause havoc in the welterweight division when he comes out.

“I have already completed numerous rehabilitations programmes such as anger management; behaviour medication on gangsterism; life skills and restorative justice. I have learned a lot from my previous mistakes in life,” says Silverman who began boxing at the age of seven.

“I had a dream and that dream is still alive. If it was not for the mistakes I made growing up, leading me to be where I am today, I would have become the South African champion long time ago. I began training inmates at Krugersdorp Prison before moving to Leeuwkop Prison. Luckily, there is a boxing ring here that was not used so I was granted permission to use it. I sponsored the gym and donated 15 pairs of boxing gloves and four punching bags.”

He says his training programme has made huge success. “Credit to Mr Leeuw, who is the head of prison. I am trying to instil healthy living and discipline to my fellow inmates. I believe that there is still different roles that each one of us must play in life before our days are over,” he says before his call was cut short by insufficient airtime.