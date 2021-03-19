Dlomo, trainer promise to deliver their first career title

Boxer Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo and his trainer Charity Mukondeleli have one thing in common, and that is to be counted in the list of achievers when the history books of SA are rewritten.

Dlomo has been a professional boxer since 2011 and at 31, he is yet to win a belt. Mukondeleli, 42, boxed professionally for 17 years and did not win a title.

They are at the doorstep of winning their first title – the SA junior welterweight crown that is currently held by Xolani “Tiger” Mcotheli.

The champion from Mthatha will make his third defence against the Soweto-based Dlomo in the main card of TK Boxing Promotions bill at Greenhills Stadium in Mohlakeng tomorrow.

Interestingly, Mcotheli is trained in Mdantsane – also by a young ex-pro boxer and former SA champion Ncedo Cecane.

Mcotheli’s last ring appearance was in 2019 when he retained his belt via a lopsided points decision over Marcus Lebogo.

In that fight, the right-handed champion showed heroism when he injured his right hand – his most powerful weapon in his arsenal – and fought smartly with one hand for eight rounds and still reign supreme. He was rushed to hospital immediately after the fight.

Mcotheli’s reign, according to Mukondeleli, is coming to an end. “Prince and I want to make our names,” he warned. “Prince wants to be the SA champion, the only one right now, in Soweto. The fight is a big step up for him as a trainer to man a boxer’s corner as the head trainer. We are fit to be crowned. A word of thank you to Koos Sibiya, Tshifhiwa Munyai, Onke Dulu, Mandla Sbuso and Ronald Malindi for giving us sparring. Mcotheli is a good boxer but we have a master plan for him.”

In the undercard tomorrow, Gauteng cruiserweight champion Lebo “The Machine” Mashitoa will welcome Luvuyo Sizani from the Eastern Cape in a non-title fight. A number of newcomers including Sabelo Nkosi, Sheldon Schultz, Lybon Ntshani, Thulani Mdluli, Thami Luthuli and Rushda Mallick will feature in the card.

Promoter Tshele Kometsi, whose last tournament was in 2018, said: “This tournament has given me the energy to come back – hence I have dubbed it 'Come Back'. I must lead by example as the chairperson of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association.”