Fighter will begin preparations for IBF elimination bout
Ntutu brokers peace deal in feud over Fuzile
Common sense has prevailed and the tug of war between boxing manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye over Azinga Fuzile has been resolved.
The pair and the boxer have met with Fuzile’s promoter, Thembalethu Ntutu of Rumble Africa, to iron out their issues...
