Boxing

Fighter will begin preparations for IBF elimination bout

Ntutu brokers peace deal in feud over Fuzile

22 February 2021 - 09:26

Common sense has prevailed and the tug of war between boxing manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye over Azinga Fuzile has been resolved.

The pair and the boxer have met with Fuzile’s promoter, Thembalethu Ntutu of Rumble Africa, to iron out their issues...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

