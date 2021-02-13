Boxing

Legendary boxing manager Mzi Mnguni dies aged 72

13 February 2021 - 11:50
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Mzimasi Mnguni receives BSA's lifetime achievement award in Port Elizabeth in February 2018. File photo
Mzimasi Mnguni receives BSA's lifetime achievement award in Port Elizabeth in February 2018. File photo
Image: Nick Lourens/ SowetanLIVE

Legendary boxing manager Mzi Mnguni, the key figure behind five world champions, died on Saturday morning, his long-time promoter and friend Rodney Berman said.

Mnguni, who was 72, had been in poor health for years after suffering a stroke nearly 10 years ago.

He was also an astute ring strategist who actively coached his boxers at times, though he hired trainers too.

Mnguni was the man behind IBF junior-featherweight title-holder Welcome Ncita and Mbulelo Botile who captured the IBF bantamweight and featherweight crowns.

He played an instrumental role in the shock victories by Vuyani Bungu, who dethroned Kennedy McKinney for Ncita’s old IBF junior-featherweight title, and Zolani Petelo, who knocked out IBF strawweight king Ratanapol Sor Vorapin in 1997.

He also guided Hawk Makepula to the WBO junior-flyweight title.

Berman said in all the years they worked together there was never a written contract between them, their dealings being conducted on handshakes and trust.

I've lost a real friend, says Mzi Mnguni on departed Champion

The passing on of 61-year-old veteran boxing promoter Andile "Champion" Bakubaku on Monday night has deeply hurt his friend and former colleague ...
Sport
7 months ago

Vuyani 'The Beast' Bungu declines to take glory for US honour

Accomplished retired world boxing champion Vuyani "The Beast" Bungu has modestly refused to take glory for his nomination to the International Hall ...
Sport
1 year ago

Iconic boxing trainer Mzimasi Mnguni seriously ill in hospital

Former ace boxing trainer-manager Mzimasi Mnguni is back St Dominic’s Hospital in East London‚ where he was admitted two weeks ago.
Sport
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X