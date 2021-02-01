Drive to get Thysse ring action in Germany

Negotiations are under way to get Brandon Thysse to feature in Team Sauerland’s tournament in Germany where Chris Eubank Jr – the son of British former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion Chris Eubank – will be in action.

This was confirmed yesterday by Thysse’s trainer Damien Durandt, who guided the son of former SA and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion Andre Thysse to the WBA Pan African and IBO All Africa junior-middleweight belts when he knocked out Boyd Allen in the third round in the 4@War series last year.

Durandt announced that Thysse has been signed by Golden Gloves, which means that he will fight exclusively under the boxing promotions company. He said Golden Gloves boss, promoter Rodney Berman, has already held discussions with the German promoter about Thysse.

“Rodney wants to have Brandon in action here in June, so the fight in Germany will be a keep-busy eight- rounder,” said Durandt, who turned 30 on Monday. “For me it will be good exposure for Brandon, which opens him to the international scene and [will] have people talking.”

Thysse wants to make it big in boxing. He told Brain Mitchell, Golden Gloves' fight publicist, that he saw himself becoming a world champion.

“My father always went for world titles and unfortunately he was never able to reach that goal. As his son I want to be a world champion, whether it is the IBO, WBC or WBA,” he said.

Andre failed in his attempts to win the IBO and WBC titles. He fought big names including Markus Beyer, Jürgen Brähmer, Lucian Bute and Sakio Bika.