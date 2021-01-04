Former IBF champ Kriel suffers first stoppage loss

US-based SA boxer Dee Jay Kriel suffered a 10th round stoppage defeat in his attempt to win his second IBF title – the lightweight strap – against Felix Alvarado from Nicaragua on Saturday night.

Kriel from Boksburg – who has lived in the US since 2019 – had held the mini-flyweight belt, which he vacated without a single defence to move up the weight division.

The fight on Saturday night took place at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas. Kriel, whose stoppage was his first in two losses, had not lost a fight since his first defeat in his pro debut in 2014. The 25-year-old boxer had 16 wins and a draw, while 31-year-old Alvarado from Managua improved to 31 knockouts in 36 wins against two losses.

Alvarado was actually defending his title against the mandatory challenger. The champion dropped Kriel in the second and fourth rounds before connecting with multiple powerful right hands in the 10th round with Kriel against the ropes in his corner. Referee Mark Calo-oy stopped the back-and-forth slugfest.