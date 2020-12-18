Thysse urges minister to intervene in feuds with BSA chief

The sport ministry must douse what could develop into a wildfire within the boxing fraternity, especially, between promoter Andre Thysse and acting BSA CEO Cindy Nkomo.

Thysse went as far as to say that it would be the biggest blunder if the board of BSA recommended Nkomo for permanent employment. Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa will appoint the incumbent.

Nkomo is officially employed by the regulatory body as director of operations. She was appointed acting CEO by the BSA board following the resignation by Tsholofelo Lejaka at the beginning of August.

Said Thysse: “Cindy abuses the power that she has as the acting CEO. What will happen when she gets a permanent position?

"She is biased in dealing with issues and if you don’t follow what she says she will not talk to you further; won’t answer your calls and will not respond to your emails. We are busy putting together a letter to sport minister about her behaviour.”

Thysse mentioned colleagues Joyce Kungwane and Lebo Mahoko to have also been treated badly by Nkomo.

When contacted for her comment Kungwane said: “I want to concentrate in my event [taking place tonight in Kagiso] which is important for me right now.”

Mahoko, who staged a tournament in Kroonstad last weekend, told Sowetan that: “I have received a letter from Cindy [Nkomo] which threatens to charge me for violating Covid-19 protocols. It alleges that I had spectators in my tournament.

"There is no substance to the letter. Prior to that she had cancelled my tournament which had complied [with the rules]. She said I owed BSA money for 2015. I requested her to allow me to stage my tournament and deal with other issues after it had happened and she would not budge. I ended up paying an amount of money which I still need to verify with my auditors. That was just to make sure that the tournament went ahead. “

Nkomo said: “Any licensee who can prove that I went outside the rules and regulations and did my own thing must come forward - otherwise I cannot respond to baseless allegations."

She denied speaking to Mahoko about the money he owed BSA. "He spoke to the CFO who informed me that Mahoko owed BSA money. Based on rules and board resolutions I told him to pay or his tournament will be cancelled.”

Nkomo said she wrote and enquired from Mahoko about the information she received that he allowed individuals who were not part of the working crew for the tournament or part of the boxing teams to attend the tournament as spectators thereby violating the Covid-19 regulations.