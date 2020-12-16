Boxing

Mthalane's hometown title defence showdown cancelled

16 December 2020 - 16:14

The eagerly-awaited IBF flyweight championship fight between holder Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane and challenger Jayson “Smasher” Mama from the Philippines has been cancelled. 

The fight – Mthalane’s fourth defence against the 23-year-old undefeated prospect of 15 wins  – was to take place at Durban ICC Hall on Sunday night, according to promoter Nokwanda Mbatha, whose Tono Boxing Promotion was to organise the fight. ..

