Mthalane's hometown title defence showdown cancelled

The eagerly-awaited IBF flyweight championship fight between holder Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane and challenger Jayson “Smasher” Mama from the Philippines has been cancelled.



The fight – Mthalane’s fourth defence against the 23-year-old undefeated prospect of 15 wins – was to take place at Durban ICC Hall on Sunday night, according to promoter Nokwanda Mbatha, whose Tono Boxing Promotion was to organise the fight. ..