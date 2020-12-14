Promoter Mahoko mulls third fight
Kholosa calls for rematch after Mokebisi narrow win
Promoter Lebo Mahoko is already contemplating staging the third and possibly the last boxing match-up between Matshidiso Mokebisi and Ndobayini Kholosa, who gave an impressive closely contested fight which Mokebisi won by a majority points decision on Saturday night.
One judge scored it a draw at 57-57. The other judges scored it 57-56 and 58-53. The third scoring was off the mark. Kholosa protested bitterly and called for a third fight...
