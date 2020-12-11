SA referee ready for big heavyweight bout

Deon Dwarte says the British Boxing Board on Control (BBBoC) expects him to do his best as a referee when British undisputed heavyweight world champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua bids for the first defence of his WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts against Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev from Bulgaria tomorrow evening.

The fight is scheduled to take place in front of 1,000 fans at SSE Arena, Wembley, in England. It will be the second time for 39-year-old Pulev to try and win these belts. He failed to dethrone Wladimir Klitschko as the undisputed champion in 2014.

Dwarte said: "This is by far the biggest fight that I have refereed. I've refereed in the UK before. In 2015 I did the Lee Selby-Evgeny Gradovic fight at the O2 Arena for the IBF featherweight title. I have also judged many fights in the UK, including Anthony Joshua’s fight against Eric Molina in 2016, but this fight (tomorrow) is on another level. I appreciate the confidence shown in me and I will do my best.”

Dwarte said it was IBF president Darryl People who informed him about his appointment by the BBBoC. "I must admit that I was excited and nervous at the same time," he said.

Another African, Martin Bakole Ilunga – the younger brother of Congolese WBC cruiserweight champ Ilunga Makabu – will be in action in the tournament. He will face Russian Sergey Kuzmin for the vacant WBC International title.

Bakole is one of the many heavyweight boxers who have acted as sparring partner to Joshua – the 31- year-old British fighter who will bid for the first defence of his belt he reclaimed with a points decision over Andy Ruiz in December last year. Joshua suffered a knockout loss in their first fight in June last year. That was his first loss and he now has 23 wins, 21 by knockout.

Bakole made his pro debut under trainer Nick Durandt in 2014 before relocating to the UK in 2016.