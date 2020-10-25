Event will feature series of hard-hitting bouts at Emperors Palace

Berman to stage 'December Demolition' boxing derby

Sixteen day after staging the first professional boxing tournament since the country entered into a national lockdown in March to curb the spread of coronavirus, veteran promoter Rodney Berman has announced that his Golden Gloves award-winning company will stage what he dubbed the “December Demolition”.



“That is what it is going to be,” said the lawyer, who still has the penchant to stage super boxing matches despite the fact that he has seen it all, done it all and got the T-shirt since he started promoting boxing in 1977...