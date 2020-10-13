Ndou wants to see Oosthuizen out of woods

Former world champion boxer turned lawyer Lovemore Ndou has lent his support to incarcerated fellow fighter Thomas Oosthuizen, who has been in jail since February.

Denied bail on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, "Tommy Gun" has been in police custody at Boksburg prison with the case to go to trial today.

Sydney-based Ndou insists the former IBO super-middleweight and light-heavyweight champion can put his troubles behind him and return to the ring.

“Look, I can’t comment on the matter as the charges are still pending, but all I can say is he remains innocent until proven guilty,” two-time champion Ndou said yesterday.

“Tommy reached out to me for help, not as a lawyer, but as a brother and I agreed to help but on very strict conditions. I cannot personally represent him in court as I am based in Australia, but I have hired and paid a very prominent lawyer, Charl Roux van Tonder, to act for him. This is on the basis that upon his release he [Oosthuizen] will attend a drug and alcohol counselling course which I will also personally pay for.”