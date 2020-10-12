Thysse is king of Super Four Series

Brandon “Fast Gun” Thysse scored an impressive victory on Saturday night at Emperors Palace where he was crowned the king of the junior-middleweight Super Four Series.

Thysse stopped Boyd Allen in the second round of their 10-rounder. The victory earned him 60% of the R750,000 prize money that was put up by promoter Rodney Berman. Allen took home 40%.

Thysse dethroned Allen as the WBA Pan African champion, and he was presented with the IBO belt. BSA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo presented the newly crowned champion with a specially designed ring to confirm his status as the Super Four Series champion.

Ushered to war by successful trainer Damien Durandt, Thysse wasted no time and he went straight to work. A well-executed combo in the second round dropped Allen. He got up but was counted out while hanging on the ropes by referee Jaap van Niewenhuizen.

Jabulani Makhense made an impressive debut in the junior-welterweight division when the youngster who has been campaigning in the lightweight division stopped Erik Kapia Mukadi in the first round to win the WBA Pan African belt.

The official time of the stoppage was 2min:59sec. Makhense is under the guidance of trainer Sebastiaan Rothmann while Peter Smith is responsible for Allen’s career.