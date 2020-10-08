Mtolo out to make good on his promise to be a world champ by age 25
Victory is certain, vows Knapp's trainer
Roarke Knapp knows too well that victory against Tristan Trutter on Saturday night will turn his misfortune around for the better.
He missed out on cashing in on Golden Gloves junior middleweight Super Four when he was eliminated in the semi-final by Brandon Thysse in November last year. On the other hand, Trutter’s participation also ended in the semi-final after losing to Boyd Allen...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.