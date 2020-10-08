'Palace bio-bubble provides boxers with time, space for introspection'

Clock ticks for first boxing action in SA since lockdown

Lehlohonolo Ramagole has described the bio-bubble at Emperors Palace as an appropriate session that will give boxers time to reflect without any disturbance.



Another mandate of the bio-bubble is that those people who are in quarantine are not permitted to have access to families, visitors, friends and relatives for the duration of a tournament...